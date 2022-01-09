Juve’s crazy comeback in Rome is stuff that makes you rub your eyes. There is no doubt. Victories like this damage moral and Allegri knows it well. But there is also a twist that tastes bitter for the Tuscan coach. The trip to the capital leaves pieces on the pitch in view of the Italian Super Cup final against Inter on Wednesday 12 January.

counts it

–

Yes, because the Bianconeri at San Siro will have to do without three key players. The first is Federico Chiesa. The winger in the 30 ‘of the match with the Giallorossi had to give up and go out with a knee problem, a few minutes before Smalling had prevented him from shooting and Chiesa did not land in the best way: there is a well-founded suspicion that yes you’re dealing with something serious. More will be known after the investigations and instrumental examinations. Another piece of weight that will be missing is De Ligt. The Dutchman in the 81st minute remedies the second yellow card for the penalty foul on Abraham and is sent off. But also Cuadrado will not play the super-challenge with Inter: the Colombian in injury time is booked for a hard entry on Felix Afena-Gyan and was warned.