Juventus continues to look for an heir to Angel Di Maria. The Bianconeri’s plan for 2024, after the summer farewell of the Argentine (now at Benfica), remains to add dribbling, shots and assists to Massimiliano Allegri’s team to increase unpredictability, opportunities and dangers in the attacking phase. The latest idea comes from the East and is called Georgiy Sudakov, a 21 year old from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian attacking midfielder has already been seen live several times by Juventus emissaries, both in the Champions League and in the national team. He is not the only name on the list of director Cristiano Giuntoli and director Giovanni Manna, but he is one of those who intrigues the most due to his mix of quality and potential. Yes, because Sudakov is a gem and still has ample room for growth. Juventus has signed up for the race for the summer, but obviously they are not alone. Whether the courtship of Shakhtar’s talent will evolve into a more serious discussion will be understood in the coming months and will also depend on the costs. The Bianconeri are aware of the risks associated with competition and the demands of the Ukrainian club. This is also why the Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) option remains alive, already the subject of negotiations in August and protagonist of an excellent performance and a beautiful goal against Danilo and his teammates in the match at the Mapei Stadium last Saturday.