Shakhtar’s Ukrainian talent is on the radar of Juventus managers. Thiago Djalò is intriguing in defense on a free transfer
– Turin
Juventus continues to look for an heir to Angel Di Maria. The Bianconeri’s plan for 2024, after the summer farewell of the Argentine (now at Benfica), remains to add dribbling, shots and assists to Massimiliano Allegri’s team to increase unpredictability, opportunities and dangers in the attacking phase. The latest idea comes from the East and is called Georgiy Sudakov, a 21 year old from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian attacking midfielder has already been seen live several times by Juventus emissaries, both in the Champions League and in the national team. He is not the only name on the list of director Cristiano Giuntoli and director Giovanni Manna, but he is one of those who intrigues the most due to his mix of quality and potential. Yes, because Sudakov is a gem and still has ample room for growth. Juventus has signed up for the race for the summer, but obviously they are not alone. Whether the courtship of Shakhtar’s talent will evolve into a more serious discussion will be understood in the coming months and will also depend on the costs. The Bianconeri are aware of the risks associated with competition and the demands of the Ukrainian club. This is also why the Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) option remains alive, already the subject of negotiations in August and protagonist of an excellent performance and a beautiful goal against Danilo and his teammates in the match at the Mapei Stadium last Saturday.
The midfielder and the defender
Meanwhile, next week the future of Paul Pogba, currently suspended as a precaution for the “doping case”, will be clearer. If the counter-analysis, scheduled for October 5, does not reverse the current situation, the Bianconeri will have to think about a replacement for Polpo for January. There has already been some reasoning: at the top of the wish list is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, far from untouchable in coach Postecoglou’s new Tottenham. At this rate, the 28-year-old Dane could become an opportunity, perhaps even on loan. Atletico Madrid also remains vigilant about the former Bayern player, having courted him for a long time in recent months. The Juventus alternatives to Hojbjerg are almost all younger and French: from Manu Koné (Borussia Moenchengladbach) to Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) up to Habib Diarra (Strasbourg). Defender Tiago Djalò also plays for Lille in France, having been hampered by knee ligament surgery in recent months. The return of the 23-year-old Portuguese, previously a protagonist in Milan’s Primavera, is approaching (October-November). However, the expiry date of the contract remains the same: June 2024. Barring any twists and turns, the former Sporting player will leave Lille on a free transfer. Juventus, waiting to see him back on the pitch, has taken a stand: Djalò for free is more than an idea.
