The Juventus study plan provides for close monitoring of a midfielder who can be a point of reference thanks to his physicality. The reference is Paul Pogba: ambitious, yes, but the reasoning is based on the desire to build a department that can enhance all the other characteristics already at home. The future of the Juventus midfield passes above all from the growth of some young players who are continuing to gain experience: from Miretti to Fagioli, to Continassa they believe they have the road paved over the next few years. Even if something is still missing: the heir of the Octopus does not yet have a clear definition, alternatives are needed to be fished on the market. Three names on the list, which however – it should be clarified – is not closed.