The Swiss midfielder, on loan to the Blues from Juventus, spoke about his experience in England and his future prospects

Denis Zakaria come back to talk. The journalist Fabricius Roman reported the latest statements by the midfielder, who moved on loan from the club in the summer Juventusto the Chelsea. Here’s what he said: “I’m still positive about the experience with Chelsea, then I’ll see what happens. I still have to improve some things and show the coach what I can do. When I get to play, I have to prove I’m good. So far it hasn’t been enough, but I’m working hard”.

The midfielder born in ’96 is back from Worldin Qatar with the Swisseliminated in the round of 16 by Portugal with a peremptory 6-1. However, Zakaria returned home with a bitter taste in his mouth, not only for the bad defeat against the Lusitanians, but also for the little space that coach Murat gave him yakin. In the first two group games against Cameroon and Brazil in fact he remained on the bench without taking the field. In the third race against Serbia he came on as a substitute, playing 21 minutes. In the round of 16 he came on in the second half, playing 36 minutes. See also Italy restarts with a double Raspadori: Turkey beaten 3-2

This season Zakaria had played owner against Sassuolo and it was substituted in the second half against Romabefore moving on to the Chelsea at the end of the market. With i Blues However he has yet to make his Premier League debut. For him so far alone two appearances: one in the Champions League (with 1 goal) and one in the League Cup. The future of the Swiss is yet to be written.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 16:01)

