The training is about to begin, it’s time to say goodbye and the last line: “Monday night, will you take Dybala’s shirt?”. Giacomo Raspadori bursts out laughing: “I already have it, along with those of Ronaldo and Chiellini. This time it’s up to Leo (Bonucci, ed)”. The secret is in the head: ask for Giacomo who knows him well and they will all answer you in the same way. The head. And basically this interview proves it. It would have been easy to avoid it, right behind Sassuolo-Juve; wait for the end of the season; hiding behind one of the classic dribble-journalist excuses. And instead, here he is, ready for a chat in which Giacomo – a child who has become a boy in Sassuolo and now feels like a man – emerges with his values ​​and his character even more than Raspadori – the forward that Juve and all like the greats of our football. For Giacomo there are no uncomfortable questions: he answers calmly, looking in the eyes. The head, yes.