The Juventus team will open the sixth matchday against the Apulian team, the coach wants to erase the bad impression against Sassuolo and is also thinking about the turnover: success is mandatory

Juve will open the sixth day of the Serie A championship by facing Lecce at the Allianz Stadium. Reggio Emilia’s collapse against Sassuolo has left its mark and Allegri is also thinking about turnover although, unlike his Champions League rivals, he has not been involved in a round of cup competitions. The 2-4 was very difficult for Juve who seemed to be headed towards their fifth consecutive victory: to resume their path at the top, Max has no great alternatives, either he wins or the first crisis of the season begins. Opposite them will be the only unbeaten team in the championship other than Inter: Lecce represents, at 11 points, the great revelation of this start to the tournament. Juve-Lecce will be played on Tuesday 26 September at 8.45pm. See also MLS Transfers: How Squad Building Works in Major League Soccer

JUVE-LECCE, ONLY THE VICTORY — Allegri had raised a cry of alarm on the eve of the match against Sassuolo, when he realized that the players were not too concentrated. A good thrashing and now we are down with Lecce, possibly with some men less employed in the first rounds. Winning and convincing, says an old saying: so if we take into consideration a Juve that returns to the level of the match against Lazio, here is the possibility of a score of 1 with the handicap (-1) which foresees victory with at least two goals waste. Opportunity found on the board on Gazzabet and Novibet at 2.50, on Netbet at 2.49 and on Sisal at 2.35.

The simple victory, regardless of the score gap, is offered at 1.57 by Gazzabet and Novibet, at 1.58 by Netbet and at 1.50 by Sisal. Obviously the Bianconeri will have to deal with a serene Lecce, who have nothing to lose and find themselves in a position in the standings already beyond the most optimistic predictions. He will therefore play without worries and for this reason he could become dangerous for Juve. See also Letter from the League against Gravina: but many clubs have not read it

September 25th – 10.13am

