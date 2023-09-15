The championship resumes after the international break with the match between the Biancocelesti and Allegri, who has already beaten his rival three times in Turin: a match that could also be full of goals

Juve-Lazio officially reopens the championship after the break for national team commitments. A top match even if the Biancocelesti started badly and only gained three points, at the San Paolo against Napoli. Previously they had been beaten by Lecce and Genoa: but it is precisely the last match against the Italian Champions that can scare Allegri, placed on 7 points behind the two Milanese teams. And for Sarri it is never easy to return to the Allianz Stadium as an enemy: on the Lazio bench he has already been beaten three times, twice in the league and once in the Italian Cup. The last challenge, however, was won by his Lazio at the Olimpico last spring. Juve-Lazio will be played on Saturday 16 September at 3pm. See also Nba draft, Jabari Smith at the top of the list: "I win and I know how to make a difference"

JUVE-LAZIO, MANY GOALS POSSIBLE — During the break, Juve was tormented by the Pogba case and Bonucci’s complaint, as well as by the absences of many players due to commitments in the European qualifiers. We’ll see in what conditions he will return to the field: at the Allianz the Juventus team has already stopped against Bologna (final result 1-1), while away they beat Udinese and Empoli.

On paper this challenge is a combo goal plus over 2.5 (both challengers must score at least once each and the overall sum must be greater than two). On the main football betting sites it is a formula that is found at 2.35 on Gazzabet, at 2.30 on BetFlag and Snai, at 2.33 on Planetwin365. But the goal score odds should not be underestimated either, regardless of the final result: a solution that is offered at 1.90 by Gazzabet and Betflag, at 1.83 by Snai and Planetwin 365. The presence on the pitch of attackers of the caliber of Immobile and Vlahovic , by Chiesa and Felipe Anderson, makes one think of just such a final solution. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Luis Díaz, Koundé, Insigne and more

