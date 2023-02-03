In the final minutes of Juventus-Lazio in the Coppa Italia, Massimiliano Allegri gets furious and returns early to the locker room. A play by Angel Di Maria made him lose patience in the 94th minute: the scream of anger from the Juventus coach was heard right up to the stadium grandstand. After the episode, the coach immediately left the bench, returning to the locker room a minute and a half before the final whistle.