Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 in the match valid for the 15th day of Serie A, hit the sixth consecutive victory and climb to third place in the standings. The success, signed by Kean’s brace and Milik’s goal, allows Allegri’s team to reach 31 points, -10 from leaders Naples, and to bypass Lazio, which remains at 30 and is reached by Inter. .

Juve wins success with an orderly and concrete test. Sarri’s Lazio manages the ball possession for large sections of the match but does not sting and is punished twice by the Bianconeri counterattacks. At 42 ‘the hosts broke the deadlock with a goal from Kean, who fired on Rabiot’s long ball and mocked Provedel with a measured lob: 1-0. The Turinese opened the second half with an aggressive attitude and almost doubled in a couple of circumstances. The 2-0 arrives in the 54th minute and still starts from a steal. Kostic runs to the left and kicks, Provedel rejects and Kean just needs to put the ball back on the net for a personal encore: 2-0. In the end, glory also for Milik. Allegri gives a few minutes to Di Maria and Chiesa who combine the ball in the center on the left and Milik only has to deposit the 3-0 in the goal in the 89th minute.