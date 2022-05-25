In Turin the Swede seemed lost, he was reborn in the Premier League. Also thanks to the choices of the new coach

Do you remember Kulusevski, the Swedes with the always a bit surprised expression that until January he played (not much) for Juve? Yes, the one that the Juventus club paid 35 million – plus 9 bonuses – to Atalanta, and which in Turin in eighteen months was never used continuously, neither by Pirlo nor (above all) by Allegri, so much so that in January was dumped at Tottenham. When he left, along with Bentancur, there were those who toasted. Both because he brought 40 million into the stressed-out coffers of Juve, and because in those parts they were all convinced that he would never become a champion. Then he ended up in the hands of Conte.

trust and role – Conte trusted him: I believe in it, show who you are. And he also gave him a role, an asset he had never enjoyed in Juve: once outside and once inside; once a playmaker and a forward; once to the right and once to the left. To make your head spin, especially for a young person in search of identity. At Tottenham his new coach put him behind Kane in the 3-4-2-1 and Kulusevski became decisive, so much so that in the middle of the season (just 18 games) he became an absolute protagonist of the Premier: he scored 5 goals, he provided 8 assists, he charmed everyone. If the Londoners have completed an exceptional comeback, grabbing fourth place and reaching the Champions League, it is also thanks to him. See also F1 | Barcelona Test, Day 3: Hamilton's final kick

Allegri’s great defeat – Kulusevski represents the great defeat of Juve and Allegri. And it is not enough to remember that the club needed money, having just bought Vlahovic, to justify the decision to sell him. If in the Juventus world they had only imagined that the frightened Swedes could have such a performance, surely they would not have gotten rid of it lightly. The evidence of the error is demonstrated by the race to the wings of these days: if you have such a strong twenty-two-year-old at home, how can you think of going and fetching another thirty-four, for example Di Maria, with a very high salary ? Strange choices, all against time and against logic. While Conte cuddles himself Kulusevski, proud of having made the most of a sample that seemed to be drifting. If we think that Bentancur in London also seems different from when he wore black and white, one suspects that it is not a coincidence. See also Serie A - The best “scoring pair” is from Lazio. Bad Juventus and Naples

