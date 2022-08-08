Juventus’ goal of having Filip Kostic on the pitch for the first of the league with Sassuolo, also forced by the substantial lack of players in the role if not adapted, requires a very short time to try to close the deal. It is played on Monday, so naturally with more ease than those who play on Sunday or the eight teams that will already anticipate Saturday. But the optimistic goal, however realistic, of trying to have him in the group on Wednesday when training resumes at Continassa requires him to arrive in Turin tomorrow for medical examinations, which means closing the negotiation with Eintracht hopefully today.

The terms

–

It is clear that having the agenda in front of him is not enough to get Kostic to Juventus within the hoped-for time frame. To fuel the hope of succeeding, however, there is the starting situation, that is a distance between Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt that is small enough to count on filling it in a short time. What is missing? The Germans were asking for 20 million, even though they had already dropped in the negotiations with West Ham. On the other hand, the Lady had settled at 12 plus 3 bonus: the goal is to try to file millions, but taking into account having to go up again. By raising the fixed part to 15, the conclusion is one step away.