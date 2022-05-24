When the table between Juventus and Rafaela Pimenta reopens, it will be about to close. The agreements. The one for Paul Pogba, already set up. The renewal of Matthijs De Ligt, idem, around the nodes of the duration (with deadline shifted from 2024 to 2026) and of the single-digit release clause reduced by 30 percent and even more than the current 120 million. And the ongoing departures of Luca Pellegrini and Moise Kean, working together to bring the offer that can make everyone agree.