Mosesprotagonist in the press conference: this is how the Juventus forward presents the American tour a few days before leaving for the USA.

RESTART – “It must be an important start, for everyone and for me. With Barcelona, ​​we had a good test to start well, let’s hope we do well, because starting well is always important, as is getting a result”

US TOURS – “We’re a great team, I think Juventus should be one of the teams present. City? They’re a great team, everyone knows it, let’s try to be at the same level, working hard and improving.”

CLEANING – “Many guys will support him from the USA, he’s just arrived at Milan, I think he’s one of the few. They will be great opponents in the USA, a good time to prepare.”

GOALS – “Competing with this team, preparing the matches. It’s important to play at a high level, we try to do our best in the best possible conditions.”

USA CITY – “I often go to the USA, I’m very happy to come back. To show how important football is there. To give the emotions that football can give.”

AGAINST THE BIG – “How does preparation help? I love to compete. Doing it with the bigger teams. It will be very important for us, for me, to show that we are fully concentrated. The rest will follow by itself. How does the competition grow? Juventus’ mentality is to win always, I grew up here and I know it. They will be important matches, like the pre-season. Let’s get ready as best we can”.