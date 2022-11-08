Kaio Jorge can leave Brazil again to resume that speech interrupted in February due to the rupture of the patellar tendon. That scenario told in preview by Calciomercato.com it became something more concrete with the passing of the days thanks to the work of agent Bertolucci.

OPERATION FLAMENGO – Several Brazilian clubs have taken information on Kaio Jorge. On the other hand, the attacker at home was considered the future of Seleçaoa player of absolute value and perspective. Flamengo is on pole right now champion of South America with the last Libertadores won against Atletico Paranaense. We are thinking about a two-year loan with the right of redemption but the real intention of Juventus to open up to a solution of this type is still understood. The Mengao pushes, Kaio Jorge is in the sights.