In a Juve more no than yes in Europe this year the accounts are done with the balance. And above all the item “exits” almost assumes greater importance than that “revenues”, in terms of players and therefore of lightening the squad (and the black and white coffers). From this point of view, Juve is aiming for 100: nothing to do with the pension reform, the focus remains on the amount of receipts from more or less illustrious transfers, under the banner of “no one is non-transferable”, a motto that makes the black and white market in the coming months will never be liquid, the compass of which will therefore be oriented towards maximum income, albeit with minimum sacrifice. The Juventus objective, which could widen the gap to a minimum of 80 million, coincides with the amount of lost revenue from the Champions League, denied to the club by the penalty.