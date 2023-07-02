Giuntoli and Manna like it, chasing assists and shots. Tomorrow Pogba at Continassa: the comparison soon

Philip Cornacchia – turin

Angel Di Maria's number 22 shirt has already finished on Timothy Weah's shoulders. But the son of the former AC Milan player will be the heir of Juan Cuadrado, not of Fideo. Thus, among the priorities of the new Lady, who will take off next week with the officialization of Cristiano Giuntoli as head of the technical area, there will be that of finding dribbling, quality between the lines, assists and ability in the strait. A clone of the former Juventus player, especially the one seen with Argentina, perhaps doesn't even exist. But while waiting for the first talks between the current managers (Calvo, Manna, Cherubini, Tognozzi and Chiellini), the coach Massimiliano Allegri and Giuntoli, there is a name that has always intrigued and that reappears. It is that of Domenico Berardi, the 28-year-old left-handed playmaker from Sassuolo and Italy. Giuntoli, at the time of Napoli, winked at the Calabrian several times. While Cherubini and Manna, who have always been staunch supporters of a more Italian Juve, had seriously thought about Berardi a year ago. The blue European champion was considered the first alternative to Di Maria. Twelve months later, the idea is back in fashion and could make everyone agree. Including Merry. There is no negotiation yet, but Berardi will be one of the very first names to be evaluated to add dribbling and imagination to Juventus. Under 25 profiles are also on the list: from the flexible Noah Okafor of Salzburg (contract expiring in 2024, but with many admirers in the Premier League) up to Giovane, 2003 Brazilian from Corinthians who can also act as a central striker.

Old dot — In the past Domenico, at the time of partnerships, has already been owned by Juve, but he never wore the black and white shirt preferring to continue the adventure at Sassuolo. The one of the last few years, however, is a more mature Berardi and ready to jump into a big one. It is no coincidence that Maurizio Sarri would make false cards to bring him to Lazio. The blue from Sassuolo finished the last season with 12 goals and 7 assists. And since 2019-20 he has always scored in double figures and has often excelled even in decisive passes. For all these reasons, the candidacy of the driver of the Emilians returns to the very front row around the Continassa. In the coming days we will understand if the pros will prevail over the cons. Yes, because Domenico is approaching 29 and thinking of Allegri's last Juve, the 2022-23 one, his role could be a bit that of Di Maria: attacking midfielder in the 3-4-2-1, with the freedom to leave wide to the right and then come to play inside the field. In the event that Berardi's idea takes off and Juventus manages to open a serious conversation with Sassuolo, the Magnanelli card could also be played at Continassa to complete the courtship. The historic captain of the Emilians, long-time companion of Berardi in the black and green, has left the staff of Alessio Dionisi to join that of Max Allegri, his coach at the time of Sassuolo's promotion from Serie C to B (2007-08).

It starts with Pogba — Giuntoli could be at Continassa as early as tomorrow, but for the officialization of his five-year contract with Juventus it will probably take a few more days. Once everything is black and white, the former Napoli manager will meet with Allegri. The first meetings will serve Giuntoli and the other managers to calibrate the new moves. From the transfers of redundancies (Zakaria, McKennie, Arthur) to the possible sacrifices of the big guns: Vlahovic and/or Chiesa, but also watch out for Bremer. Meanwhile, after agent Rafaela Pimenta's blitz at the headquarters in recent days, Paul Pogba will start work at Continassa tomorrow, one week ahead of the team meeting (July 10). The presence of the Octopus at the sports center will allow Giuntoli to immediately learn French and to understand the physical sensations, projects and ambitions of the person concerned. From the desire to stay at Juventus to the point of being willing to reduce his salary, as filtered by circles close to the former Manchester United, up to Arab temptations. For the moment, Pogba has made it known that he wants to get back into the game with the Juventus shirt to redeem last season. The streets of the market, however, are endless. And above all everything can change quickly in football. At Continassa they are aware of this and so, after the renewal of Rabiot and waiting to monetize the first sales, they do not lose sight of Sergej Milinkovic Savic. The Serbian has a contract that expires in 2024 and could become a last minute opportunity in case of Pogba's departure. While Nicolò Zaniolo (Galatasaray) remains an option for the post-Church period, always on the radar of the Premier League.