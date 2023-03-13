JUVENTUS 4-2 SAMPDORIA

—

No decision by Prontera changes the game, even the penalty for Juve is seen immediately, without the help of the Var: Augello “falls” into Cuadrado’s feint and hits him in the area. But in the management (and in the choices of the assistants) there are avoidable mistakes and mistakes. Different speech on Rabiot’s 3-2: not even the Var images dispel all doubts, but the goal seems regular, more chest than arm. The one from Rincon who enters dangerously on Danilo is right. More than one doubt about Fagioli’s “yellow card” who takes the ball away from behind Leris: the images don’t clarify if it’s a foul, the yellow card for protesting is exaggerated. Locatelli also protests and does it more harshly: there was no foul, but he had to be booked… Two throw-ins reversed (they were for Bonucci and Bremer, given to Leris). Not seen a clear push from Gatti to Jesé.