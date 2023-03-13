In Turin, the Var gives the ok to Rabiot’s 3-2. Regular goals at the Olimpico. The gesture of the blue towards the Albanian is not punishable, unlike the more serious blow of the Roma player
JUVENTUS 4-2 SAMPDORIA
No decision by Prontera changes the game, even the penalty for Juve is seen immediately, without the help of the Var: Augello “falls” into Cuadrado’s feint and hits him in the area. But in the management (and in the choices of the assistants) there are avoidable mistakes and mistakes. Different speech on Rabiot’s 3-2: not even the Var images dispel all doubts, but the goal seems regular, more chest than arm. The one from Rincon who enters dangerously on Danilo is right. More than one doubt about Fagioli’s “yellow card” who takes the ball away from behind Leris: the images don’t clarify if it’s a foul, the yellow card for protesting is exaggerated. Locatelli also protests and does it more harshly: there was no foul, but he had to be booked… Two throw-ins reversed (they were for Bonucci and Bremer, given to Leris). Not seen a clear push from Gatti to Jesé.
ROME-SASSUOLO 3-4
On the 1-2 result, here is the episode that causes the most discussion in the 45th minute: deep ball in the area, Rui Patricio and Berardi come into contact in a slide, the Sassuolo forward and Kumbulla intertwine, Fabbri (the referee) does not whistle while the ball is still in play (in the hands of the goalkeeper). The match director is recalled by Pairetto (Var) because Kumbulla has trimmed
a kick to Berardi who, shortly before, had (maliciously? Provocatively?) “teased” the Giallorossi defender by lifting his foot. Gesture deemed unsanctionable by Fabbri,
as opposed to the more serious blow
by Kumbulla: rigor and unmistakable red after “on field review”. the goals are regular.
