“Change before being forced to do so”, said Andrea Agnelli, quoting Jack Welch, the legendary American business executive. He said it and put it into practice: for almost a decade, Juve renewed itself in the race, one piece at a time, remaining successful and creating a model of European level. Times have changed and 2021 has made it clear that Juve has changed a lot – a new CEO, a new head of the sports area and a new coach – and a lot will change. The problem is to understand how, in a complex context, with a controlled budget, a market far from the ancient fireworks and a puzzle within the team, surprised in the middle of an unsuccessful generational change. On the timing, at least, you can be sure: Juve will change something in January – not too much, also because it does not depend on them – and a lot in the summer.