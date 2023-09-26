The Bianconeri against Lecce must avoid another knockout with a presumed minor. To get rid of the shadow of his predecessor, Garcia cannot neutralize Kvara and Lobotka and lose Osimhen
Not even time to wake up from the blow against Sassuolo and Juve immediately has to deal with an even more dangerous rival: expectations. And today there is Lecce who, for the first time, faces the Bianconeri looking at them from above in the standings. No one can believe that D’Aversa will end the championship ahead: last year Udinese were fourth with 10 points, September often deceives.
#Juve #identity #Napoli.. #Spalletti