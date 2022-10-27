Juve investigation, the team’s Whatsapp aggravate the situation

The investigation on the Juve which concerns alleged fictitious capital gains And inflated budgets, is enriched with new details. Environmental interceptions and chat team on Whatsapp that would put the club even more in difficulty White black. “Fortunately … in the light of recent visits we have stopped.” So used to say – and Repubblica reports it – Federico Cherubs (first technical director alongside Paratici and then sporting director in his place) to Stefano Bertola, manager who at Juventus deals with accounting documents, referring to searches of the Guard of Finance who had lit a beacon on the budget make-up of the sports club. For the investigating judge there is also a “objective feedback»In the Juventus balance sheets of the decision not to continue to inflate the players’ cards: the capital gains item in the company’s accounts had risen from 126 to 166 million in 2020, and then fell to “Only” 29 in 2021.

“The situation is of minus 177 million of euros “informed the president Andrea Agnelli in an email dated February 20, 2020, “will be needed corrective maneuvers“. Less than a month later, the pandemic offers the” shield “behind which to implement the first of the two” salary maneuvers “- in which the Ronaldo card – designed to settle accounts. That these are not crystalline actions is evident to the investigators, who find the proof of the scam in one chat of footballers on Whatsapp. «Guys rest assured, I’ll go to the president and sign one writing to guarantee»Reassured Giorgio on March 28, 2020 Chielliniwarning the comrades that a press release press “different“From what was agreed, for”stock market issues“. Also inviting them «a do not mention it»With journalists.

