In 20 days the fourth match of the season will be played between Allegri and Inzaghi. The balance is in favor of the Nerazzurri: 2 victories (one in extra time in the Super Cup) and a draw

Juventus-Inter, the final of the 2021/2022 Italian Cup, will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on Wednesday 11 May at 9 pm. still in full swing for the Scudetto. Let’s see the progress of the two teams up to the final.

THE PATH OF THE JUVE – Allegri’s team, which has a 5-point advantage over Roma in the race for fourth place, will play on Monday 25 April in the postponement of the 34th matchday with Sassuolo and then will receive Venezia at the Stadium. The last obstacle before the final will be Genoa at Marassi.

THE ROUTE OF INTER – More complex on paper is the approach of Inter, engaged in the Scudetto sprint with Milan. After next Saturday’s match at San Siro with Roma, Inzaghi’s team will play recovery with Bologna next Wednesday, April 27th. Then will come the away match in Udine and the home match against Empoli.

PREVIOUS – Juve and Inter have already played 33 Coppa Italia matches: Juve prevails 15 to 10 in the count of victories (8 draws). Juve also rewards the number of goals scored: 50 to 39. There are 2 Coppa Italia finals between the two teams, both won by Juventus: on 13 September 1959 Inter-Juventus ends 1-4 (Charles, Cervato, Bicicli score for the Nerazzurri, Sivori and Cervato again on a penalty); while on 29 August 1965, in Rome, Inter-Juventus ended 0-1 (goal in the 14th minute by Menichelli).

IN THE ITALIAN CUP – 14 Italian Cups have been won by Juventus, 7 are the successes of Inter (in the middle there is Roma with 9 trophies won). Juve have reached 21 finals, while Inter have arrived 14 times.

April 21, 2022 (change April 21, 2022 | 00:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#JuveInter #final #Inzaghi #championship #race #Milan #game