Dybala attacks his possible future, Lautaro tries again after 11 goals in the last 11 games

The frame is gilded: sold out at the Olimpico and record collection over 5 million euros. Let’s hope the picture is up to it. The premises are there, because the rivalry between Juve and Inter is in strong colors and because, if in other times, the Italian Cup has had a decline in charm, this time it is Sandy in the final of “Grease” who makes Danny’s head spin. Zuko. Yesterday Max Allegri explained the concept well: “It’s the cake, not the icing”. Simone Inzaghi does not want her less. The two technicians know that the trophy will significantly affect the season report.

Simone’s encore – In yesterday’s conferences, they both got their hands on. They hastened to define their vintage as positive and constructive, regardless of the final. Inzaghi has good reasons to support him. With the successful addition of Calhanoglu he improved the quality of the game. He can give Inter an Italian Cup (the 8th) that has been missing for 11 years, just like the Super Cup. Regardless of the championship still at stake, two trophies in the season of the announced downsizing, after the departures of Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi, would not be a negative balance, also because Simone gave the team a strong identity, on which to build the future. with appropriate reinforcements, starting from the median. Of course, if the Scudetto he had in his pocket is now in Pioli’s pocket, mistakes have been made. But wondering if Conte would have defended the advantage makes sense as wondering if he would have gotten that advantage with a less dominant game. See also Inzaghi remains without a voice. Deputy Farris speaks: "The real Inter is back"

Max’s opportunity – Allegri’s defense is more acrobatic, as he already knows he cannot equalize the trophies of the rookie Pirlo (Coppa Italia, Supercoppa) and not even the haul of points: 78. Max, now at 69, can no longer get there. Even more significant are the 15 fewer goals scored compared to his predecessor, which clearly illustrate the game’s troubles of the last Juve. The difficulties of Vlahovic and Kulusevski, who flourished in London, are also explained in this way. A notable offensive deficit, minimally compensated by the defensive phase: Pirlo had conceded only 2 more goals. That this Juve, with so little certainty in the game, is ready to win next year, as Allegri claimed yesterday, is all to be demonstrated. With the necessary transfer market and the returns (from the Church downwards), he is destined to return to the construction site, without the help of the acquaintances that have made a very human Milan great. The feeling is that Juve had more logic and a future than Pirlo who, after paying duty to inexperience, closed the season with modern and recognizable football. Had they trusted his growth, with Locatelli missing and with a Vlahovic more connected to the CR7 maneuver, Pirlo would have done good things. In any case, an Italian Cup is needed by Allegri to hide the cracks of a suffered season, lower than the potential of the squad, and not to close the first Juventus season with zero titles since 2012. The trophy would allow him to detach Eriksson and Mancini and to hoist yourself alone with 5 Italian Cups won. Should Inzaghi win instead, Inter would line up three official victories over Juve (after the Super Cup and second leg of the championship), as they never did in the era of the Single Group (1929-30). Allegri does not seem to want to re-propose Juve to all the stars that he fielded on April 3 at the Stadium: Cuadrado, Dybala and Morata in support of Vlahovic (4-2-3-1). The bianconeri were defeated by a penalty from Calha, but they dominated and played one of the most beautiful and courageous matches. Max should recoil into a more cautious 4-4-2, with Bernardeschi as a tactical winger and Morata on the bench. See also Bagnaia closes the motor case: "To win I have to use this"

Argentine tango – Inzaghi seems to have recovered Batons and prefer Dumfries to Darmian. His work on the eve was more psychological than tactical: defusing black thoughts after AC Milan’s dazzling victory in Verona and concentrating them on the final, without letting them fly to Cagliari where there will be a fight against a team armed with the strength of desperation. As always, a lot will depend on Brozovic and Calhanoglu’s ability to free themselves from the grip of the pressers (Zakaria, Rabiot) and make the Nerazzurri carousel spin. In the first leg of the league and in the Super Cup they succeeded: Inter played more and better. In the return to the stadium much less. Dybala, 11 goals out of 23 Coppa Italia matches, more than any other Juventus player since the beginning of the last decade, attacks his possible future. Lautaro: 11 goals in the last 11 matches. He breathes in the air of tango. Of the last 23 Nerazzurri goals in a Coppa Italia final, 9 were Argentinian: Crespo (3), Cruz (3), Milito (2), Cambiasso. Without forgetting the proud Vlahovic, looking for revenge, and Dzeko, who finds his former castle. Give us a beautiful painting in a golden frame. See also IGTC | Bathurst: no PRO Class, in 2023 12h in February

May 11 – 00:09

