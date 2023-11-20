Serious training problems for Allegri and Inzaghi ahead of the match on 26 November in Turin: seven Juventus players are currently in the infirmary, three are the Nerazzurri players. Bastoni is the last to go down. The Tuscan coach currently has only three midfielders available

Adriano Seu

The infirmaries fill up and the alarm rises, both in the Juventus and in the Nerazzurri home. Because bad luck strikes regardless of the color of the shirt and, with an Italian derby scheduled in about ten days, Allegri and Inzaghi have to deal with new defections in addition to those already recorded in recent weeks. Alessandro Bastoni is the latest injury victim who adds to an already large list, to which Locatelli and Miretti had also “signed up” in the previous 48 hours, all affected by the so-called “Fifa virus” during the national team’s retreat (the Under 21 in the case of the latter). In all, there are currently ten players unavailable on both sides: seven for the Bianconeri (excluding the suspended Pogba and Fagioli) and three for the Nerazzurri. Some with the possibility of recovering at the last minute for the top-ranking match at the Allianz Stadium, while others are already certain of having to withdraw.

The most delicate situation, at least from a purely quantitative point of view, is that of Allegri, who right now finds himself with just three capable and eligible midfielders without knowing whether he will be able to recover any precious resources in the next ten days. The only elements available to the Tuscan coach are McKennie, Rabiot (returning after the suspension served with Cagliari) and Nicolussi Caviglia, but the Juventus medical staff is counting on the possible recoveries of Locatelli and Miretti. Of the seven currently stuck in the pits, Allegri could recover up to five, although he is aware that none of these could still be in optimal conditions. Inzaghi instead has to deal with three defections, two of which are particularly heavy and, barring miracles, practically guaranteed: in addition to the certain absence of Pavard, the Nerazzurri coach will most likely also have to give up Cuadrado and Bastoni, whose recoveries appear to date very difficult.

THOSE IN DOUBT — For the five that Allegri hopes to recover, the next week of tests will be decisive. This applies to Miretti, forced to leave the Under 21 training camp due to annoying low back pain which will be re-evaluated with instrumental tests from Monday onwards. The same goes for Huijsen (who remained in Vinovo to avoid risking complications) and for Weah, who is awaiting the green light from the doctors after the thigh problem three weeks ago. In all likelihood Locatelli will remain in doubt until the end, because ten days will not be enough to completely resolve the slight fracture to the tenth rib suffered in the match against Cagliari. It will be necessary to understand whether the rest period will allow the former Sassuolo player to endure the pain that forced him to abandon the Italian retreat in view of the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Macedonia and Ukraine. Among the possible returns to the Juventus home there is also that of Alex Sandro, who will return to group training next week (as Weah and Huijsen are hoped to also do) after the two months out due to the hamstring injury suffered last year. September 18th. As far as Inzaghi is concerned, however, there are weak hopes for the recoveries of Cuadrado and Bastoni: the Colombian is still struggling with an inflammation of the Achilles tendon which has tormented him since mid-September and continues to bother him, while the Italian defender will have to undergo further instrumental tests at the beginning of next week to understand the extent of the damage suffered in his right calf and the subsequent recovery times, but the feeling is that Bastoni can perhaps aim for the match against Napoli. See also Sports programming for this Thursday, March 16, 2023

SAFE ABSENTS — Certainly, Allegri will miss the leader of the defense, that Danilo who was stuck in the national team and is still out for at least two weeks. Like the Brazilian, De Sciglio is also certain to be absent, having been in hospital for a long time following a cruciate ligament ruptured on May 3rd (expected to return in about a month). Inzaghi, on the other hand, already knows that he will have to do without Pavard, who still has about a month and a half to wait, at least, to put the kneecap dislocation he suffered at the beginning of the month behind him.