Juventus beat Inter 2-0 in the evening postponement of the 13th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. The bianconeri impose themselves with goals from Rabiot and Fagioli. Allegri’s line-up rises to 25 points in the standings and overtakes Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri, standing at 24.

THE MATCH – Inter start with an aggressive attitude and close to the goal in the 6 ‘: Lautaro’s conclusion, slightly wrong aim. Juve struggled to create play, Allegri’s team defended near their own area, leaving the ball to the opponents. The only Juventus ring in the first half arrives at 20 ‘: Bremer starts the action and tries to go to the conclusion, but his stunt is inaccurate. Inter settles down, raises the center of gravity and in the final phase of the first fraction knocks repeatedly. At 27 ‘, on a corner from the left, Dzeko finds time for the gore but does not frame the goal. The best chance happens to the guests in the 42nd minute. Stretcher crosses on the fly, Dumfries in front of the goal tries the sliding tap-in but sends the ball over the crossbar.

The second half seems to propose the same script. Inter again, this time with Calhanoglu: Szczesny puts on the glove, the ball splinters the crossbar in the 49th minute. Juve holds up and hits the first real chance. Kostic wins the duel of strength with Barella, devours 60 meters of the field and takes Rabiot. The Frenchman opens the right ‘platter’ and puts the ball where Onana cannot reach: 1-0. Inter went haywire, Juve took over the match and doubled in the 65th minute. Danilo finds the deviation on the fly on a corner from the left, ball in the net. The 2-0, however, evaporates after the painstaking analysis of the Var that finds a touch of the Brazilian’s hand in the melee with De Vrij. Inter strikes a shot with Lautaro, who is rejected by Szczesny. On the other hand, at 77 ‘, Onana’s fingers and the pole say’ no ‘to Kostic. The Serbian confirms himself as man of the match in the 84th minute building the action of the second goal, which this time is valid. Assist for Fagioli, the baby unloads the right from 15 meters: deviation, goal, 2-0 and Juve wins.