From Las Vegas to Los Angeles: Juventus left on Friday night from Nevada to reach California, where they will train in these days, before the next match against Barcelona (scheduled for the night between 26 and 27 July in Dallas). The bianconeri worked at Loyola Marymouth University, a prestigious structure that has made fields and a gym available to the club. Here, during the afternoon training session, the few fans present saw Paul Pogba stop and limp. The French midfielder left the pitch before the end of the session: he suddenly stopped running, immediately after an exercise in the technique, and asked for the intervention of the doctors. He went back into the locker room clinging to two staff men, his right knee limping.

just a nuisance

On leaving the pitch, however, he showed his thumb to reassure the coach and teammates. At Juventus there is no excessive concern: it is likely that Pogba will have to rest for a day or two, but at the moment there are no instrumental tests because for the doctors it is only a small annoyance. Less than a month from the start of the championship, no one wants to take risks: it is better to stop in time to avoid worse problems. In the next few hours Pogba will be evaluated and perhaps something more will be understood, but optimism prevails at Juventus. Bonucci, Vlahovic and McKennie, who remained on the bench against Chivas, worked regularly in the group. Another double session is scheduled for today at Loyola Marymouth University.