Juventus beats Lazio 3-0, wins the sixth consecutive league game without conceding a goal and goes to the long winter break in third place in the standings, overtaking Lazio.

Man-match Moise Kean, author of the decisive double. One goal in each half for the former PSG player: in the 43rd minute he snaps on Rabiot’s deep throw and overtakes Provedel with a nice lob. In the second half, in the 54th minute, he reaffirmed in goal after the Lazio goalkeeper rejected Kostic’s left, finalizing an action started by a great recovery by Milik on Cataldi. The Pole himself in the final scores the third goal on an assist from Chiesa, with Szczesny remaining on the border of the voting free and Lazio, without Immobile and Zaccagni, totally devoid of offensive danger.