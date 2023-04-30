There will be no Angel Di Maria in Juventus tonight in Bologna. He won’t be there officially due to a blunt trauma to his ankle, even if the injury is a bit suspicious.

Fideo, in fact, would have communicated the alleged problem only when he was given the bib reserved for those who are not part of the starting eleven in the following day’s match. In short, the Argentine would have given up once he learned that he would not have started from 1′ in Bologna.