Three days before the match against Napoli, the defender victim of a fatigue in his left thigh. Always out for positivity at Covid Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio; Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge are affected and Danilo is still not recovered

Now the state of emergency can be triggered at Continassa. For Juve, an uphill start to the year is expected: Massimiliano Allegri loses another important piece less than three days before the match against Napoli, he will be forced to fall back further on the second lines. Out Bonucci, towards the almost certain forfeit: fatigue in the left thigh, but the tests carried out at J Medical excluded injuries.

EMERGENCY IN DEFENSE – It will therefore be up to Rugani to partner with De Ligt, considering that Chiellini is out following the positivity at Covid, like Arthur and Pinsoglio. The others unavailable – at least for now – are Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge, both affected by the flu, and Danilo, who will try to make himself available for half a month. De Sciglio and Cuadrado should share the right lane, or in any case compete for the role of right-back; the left wing will certainly be entrusted to Alex Sandro.

exercises – In the various technical exercises per department held this morning, with different solutions tested after in the match, Allegri gave various indications to the midfielders: it could be McKennie and Bentancur to support Locatelli. While they are pawing to return to the field Chiesa and Dybala, veterans of an injury. What can give guarantees – in addition to Morata who is distracted by the market dynamics that concern him – is certainly Bernardeschi: his position on the pitch could be strategic for the key to the match.

January 3 – 2:58 pm

