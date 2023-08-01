Allegri could field a fabulous trident. Instead, sacrificing Vlahovic for Big Rom would fall back into the old (non) game

But wasn’t Giuntoli supposed to arrive with the magic wand to revolutionize the rambling and spendthrift Juventus market of recent years? Instead we are still in the Vlahovic-Lukaku dilemma. We are in good shape.

If we exclude the balance sheet, there is only one reasonable reason why the 30-year-old Belgian, a serial accumulator of contracts, is preferable to a 23-year-old centre-forward who had shown notable shots (at least until Juve). And it is the game that Allegri has in mind. The coach is right: for a 3-5-2 discreetly perched in defense, with two lines in front of the area (one even inside …), and a restart entrusted to throwing, there is nothing better than Lukaku . He has seen himself with Conte and, without the same continuity, with Inzaghi: the Belgian is in the department alone, defends the ball like few others thanks to his physique, builds the bank and goes forward with power. It is not correct to say that he does without schemes, because Conte’s movements exalted him as no coach has ever succeeded, not even coach Martinez, but Lukaku has more basic tactical needs. Instead, it was understood that Vlahovic is more dependent on team strategies. See also Ancelotti warms up Real Madrid vs. PSG: 'It's not just stopping Mbappé'

The problem is this: if Lukaku is considered more useful to the cause it is because Juve, beyond the latest talks on intensity and pressing, have in mind not to go far from the last two boring seasons. And we can’t figure out why. You, Giuntoli? It’s as if Juve were immune to the fresh air that is refreshing our football (there are three cup finalists, albeit defeated, to remember this). The club had the courage to cut the threads with the old management, presenting itself to UEFA with a new and no longer arrogant face, but it does not seem to have the courage to start a new technical-tactical path, the one for which Giuntoli has arrived he does not deal with Ceferin but with the prosecutors. Napoli played the most beautiful and offensive football in Europe until April with City and Benfica: in Europe they paid for the modest turnover, but in Italy their supremacy in terms of points and mentality has never been questioned. And Giuntoli was there, he didn’t come up with schemes but made Spalletti available the best, creating the surprising foundations of success, from Osi to Kvara to Lobotka. See also PSG wants Osimhen: De Laurentiis is asking for 180 million, the value of Mbappè

Milan has wrapped up in itself and its weaknesses, but has never given up on experimenting, and in fact restarted this year with a completely new philosophy: a physical, vertical, muscular and above all offensive team with three real forwards. At least we are curious. Inter have a less brazen DNA, but a solidity unknown even to the Premier and are enriching the tactical figure with a midfield with very elegant feet, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, now Samardzic, one of those strikes that, in addition to Marotta, once would also have signed Giuntoli .

It’s not that his drive has run out, but if the constraints are those of a philosophically old and asphyxiated low-priced football, then there was no need to snatch the best football demiurge from De Laurentis. Moreover, Vlahovic can be a deal in perspective, while the one for Lukaku – if he doesn’t arrive on loan – risks being a contract that cannot be cashed in in the future, another “blow” to Di Maria, yet another used sure that changes everything so as not to change Nothing. It would be nice if there were other signs of renewal. There is in fact a team that has (almost) all the players for a 4-3-3 worthy of the Scudetto. A central defender is needed in front of the defence: the Kessie seen with Pioli, the one who presided over the area letting Tonali advance, would be perfect. Juve already have Chiesa, Iling, Kean, Milik, Soulé, they have everything it takes to play attack with a trident from Liverpool. It would be nice if Allegri explained why Iling can be a five-a-side fullback, Chiesa the attacking midfielder or second central striker, just to knock out as many people as possible, but Kostic cannot be tested once as a low winger. Too many questions. And the problem is, maybe we know the answers. See also Footballer prosecuted for drug trafficking stabbed his cousin: sentence aggravated judicial chaos

