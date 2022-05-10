Juve: everyone in question, the medical staff also changes

All in 90 minutes. Massimiliano Allegri the future is played in Italian Cup final between Juventus and Inter, scheduled for Wednesday 11 May at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. If he does not keep the rosette on the black and white shirts, the qualification for the Champions League will not be enough for the Tuscan coach to be confirmed, given that he would not even be able to equal the spoils obtained by Andrea Pirlohighly criticized, next season.

Tudor-Juve: a tormented love

This is why Allegri is faced with an ultimatum: to beat the historic Nerazzurri rivals or to be exonerated, with the prospect seems more encouraged than a sensational return: that of Igor Tudor, former player and former technical collaborator, right at the time of Pirlo. At the helm of Verona, the Croatian amazed everyone, convincing even the skeptics and deserving the public compliments of Marcello Lippi, always listened to a lot at Juve. The former national team coach indicated the surprise of the championship in Hellas: “A very organized team, with strong motivations. Tudor a little surprised me, he was not like With you or Deschampsbut a serious and taciturn worker, now he is really good “.

Tudor thanked his former coach with meaningful words: “I have enormous esteem for Lippi. I am linked to him by a strong feeling, it was he who brought me to Italy when I was still very young. He was certainly the most important manager of my career. His compliments are the best received in recent years “. Beyond the personal esteem, it is a sign of relaxation towards the Old Lady, with whom Tudor he did not leave very well. The Croatian has never digested his subordinate position to other Pirlo collaborators (i.e. a Roberto Baronio), although he was the assistant coach and therefore would have expected another consideration from the club.

Alex Del Piero too towards the return to Turin

Lippi’s words, however, could represent an opportunity to reconcile, given that for some time there has been talk of his return to Turin with a managerial role, in the context of a revolution that could bring the Bianconeri fans back to embrace another flag never lowered: Alessandro Del Piero. There will certainly be changes in the staff, with particular reference to the medical area. As manager of the first team he is likely to be promoted to Marco Freschiintended to replace Nikos Tzouroudis. The health manager Luca Stefanini does not seem in question, despite the many injuries that penalized the team, but a definitive judgment will be expressed only after the final against Inter: at that point, Allegri and his coaching staff will also know their fate .

