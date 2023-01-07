Juventus, Agnelli ready to evaluate the liquidation to leave the family group

After his resignation from the presidency of the Juventusfor the location of Andrea Agnelli a “rebalancing” is due within the group. In circles close to the family, as the Only 24 Hoursthe climate between Andrew And John Elkann he defines himself relaxed and collaborative: no tears, it is said, nor evidence that the fate of the two cousins ​​could separate.

The family company, the Giovanni Agnelli Bv moved to Holland four years ago, sees the December (the company owned by the heirs of Giovanni Agnelli and controlled by John Elkann) has a 38% stake. Meanwhile, Sister Maria Sole’s branch has surpassed that of Andrew (Umberto’s heir) as second shareholder of the holding: 12.32% to 11.85%.

Andrew he still holds two other prestigious positions: he is present on the board of Exor and, after having been a director of Fiat (which later became FCA), today he is the only exponent of the dynasty who sits together with John Elkann on the board of Stellantis.

After renouncing the presidency of the bianconeri, therefore, Andrew should receive a relocation to one of the many leadership posts that manage the subsidiaries of Exor. But, if shared solutions are not found, Andrea Agnelli could decide to leave the family company, perhaps to finance other personal initiatives such as the investment holding company, Lamse.

The evaluation of Giovanni Agnelli Bv is equal to 7.8 billion euros and therefore the possible liquidation of Andrea Agnelli would be equal to 924 million euros, while the package in the hands of December of John Elkann is worth 2.9 billion euros. However, the impression is that a complete and sudden exit is difficult to implement, rather there are those who hypothesize a gradual disengagement that could cover a wider period of time.

