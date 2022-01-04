Maurito’s name was on the Juventus table even before Ronaldo’s arrival. The coach wanted him for post-Cardiff, and then last summer too … All the background

Juve that comes out beaten by Cardiff, seeing the dream of the Champions vanish for the umpteenth time in the final. It needs an adrenaline rush, a market hit that can renew stimuli and recalibrate self-esteem. There is a name on the table of the Juventus management before Paratici proposes the CR7 deal by surprise: that name is Mauro Icardi, who at Inter has already shown that he is a great finalizer. The technician especially likes that Massimiliano Allegri who already at the time had a weight in guiding the market, while leaving the company maximum autonomy over choices.

THE BB OF MAX – The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin eliminates any kind of hope, meanwhile the Argentine striker enters a break with Inter until the transfer. The candidacy returns to have credit last summer, perhaps not by chance with the return of Allegri. The coach has a lot of consideration for the player: he considers him one of the most skilled center-forward in contemporary football and ideal, in terms of characteristics, for the Serie A championship, clearly in his way of understanding football. Thus, faced with the sale of CR7, Max would have sponsored Icardi again, closed at that moment by excessive demands from PSG.

OPPORTUNITY – The January transfer market opens with the concrete possibility of saying goodbye to Morata six months before the expiry of the agreement: Barcelona want him immediately and give him guarantees for the future, the Spanish forward has accepted also because he knows that Juve has no intention. to redeem it at the end of the season. However, we have to wait for the Juventus management to find a substitute that is up to par, and here is the reappearance of that name that would make the coach so happy. The conditions seem more favorable, because PSG would have given the player’s entourage willingness to sell him with a loan not conditional on a ransom, and now the Lady sees more than an opportunity.

January 4th – 09:18

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#JuveIcardi #endless #story #started #cycle #Allegri