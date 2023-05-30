Hypothetical settlement agreement between Juventus and the FIGC federal prosecutor in the proceeding relating to the ‘salary maneuver. The hearing for the second branch of the sporting process involving the Juventus club has been brought forward to tomorrow. The dossier concerns in detail the maneuvers salaries, relations with agents and suspicious partnerships with other clubs. Juve and the federal prosecutor’s office are working on a settlement agreement and the proposal will be evaluated on Tuesday by the National Federal Court.