The question is frequent and recurring in sports bar speeches but it has its own validity: how much is the Juventus squad worth? At the beginning of the season all, or almost all, the insiders in the world of football had included the Lady among the contenders for the Scudetto. Massimiliano Allegri himself, in line with the club, had entered his team, albeit not as a favorite, in the race for the tricolor, but then resized it a few weeks ago: “When they say that Juventus are the strongest and should win the championship there is an error of assessment, we can fight for the top four positions. We must be realistic, at the moment we are worth the position we have ”.