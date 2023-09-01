It didn’t end well, that’s clear. But the bond between Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci is so strong that it’s easy to think that things can be fixed in the future. Probably thinking about that future, today the Juventus club wanted to send its “Leo”, now a Union Berlin player, a message of thanks.

the message

—

We read on the Juventus website and on social networks: “The relationship between Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci has come to an end. A winning path, full of satisfactions, made up of arrivals and returns that have marked the stages of this story lived together. The next stage of his his journey will be Union Berlin.From 2010 (the year of his transfer from Bari) to 2023, Leo shared 12 trophies-laden seasons with Juventus with the role of central pivot in the mythological defensive trio in the company of Barzagli and Chiellini, until to become the shoulder of younger profiles such as De Ligt, Bremer and Gatti. Having celebrated the goal of 500 Juventus appearances in the last season, Bonucci leaves with an impressive palmarès: 8 Scudetti, 4 Italian Cups, 5 Italian Super Cups. Thanks and a big good luck for the future. Bye, Leo!”.