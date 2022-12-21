Victory was needed for the quarter-finals: the black and whites are playing on equal terms against the European champions, but it wasn’t enough

Juventus Women didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw against Lyon and therefore said goodbye to the Women’s Champions League at the end of the qualifying round. Montemurro’s team managed to play on equal terms against the reigning European champions, but did not find the way to score. To center access to the quarterfinals, however, the three points were needed. However, the elimination does not frustrate the growth path made at European level, in an iron grouping due to the presence of another top club such as Arsenal.

NO OPPORTUNITY — It seems not well, Montemurro proposes Rosucci back on the defensive line. Juve held up, while leaving Lyon free to maneuver, and tried to restart quickly when they had the chance, even if they weren’t always precise when coming out. Despite the territorial supremacy of the French, with Cascarino particularly active in Boattin’s area of ​​competence, Peyraud-Magnin risks little or nothing in his area. While the black and whites don’t make good use of some dead balls close to the opponent’s penalty area: yellow also for a foul on Beerensteyn, sanctioned with a free kick but maybe it was a penalty. However, the first half ended with zero scoring chances, establishing a perfect balance. See also F1 | Motors 2026: has Ferrari ... sold its soul?

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — The script didn’t change even in the second half, even if Lyon raised the pace a bit on the outside lanes and Peyraud-Magnin had to increase the level of his interventions to keep the partial firm at 0-0. Di Cascarino, guiltily left alone on the right, the clearest opportunity (with a double attempt) after ten minutes of play: first shot saved, the second oversized. The reaction of the Juventus players is entrusted to Beerensteyn on the opposite front: predictable conclusion, save. Like the one in the 75th minute by Caruso, who is unable to give the right power to his shot from the edge. Juve need victory to move forward in the competition, Montemurro thus strengthens the attack in the final first with the insertion of Cantore and then of Bonfantini. Failed attempt: ends goalless.

December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 21:14)

