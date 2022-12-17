Bianconeri stuffed with young people, still absent the veterans from the World Cup. From Xhaka (following a cross from Fagioli) in the 46th minute and Holding (following a conclusion from Iling Junior) the own goals that condemned the leaders of the Premier League in the 91st minute

Decimated, under the pace, in long stretches even dominated but… once again a winner. Juventus picks up where they left off in the last 6 league games: with a win without conceding a goal, this time on the field of Premier league leaders Arsenal. Of course, the Gunners also had their absences (however less than the black and whites), but also two friendlies (won against Lyon and Milan) more in the legs, and they will have to be ready on Boxing Day for the all-London Boxing Day with West Ham . And to be honest, the difference can be seen right from the start, with Arteta’s team that entertains, creates, wastes. While that of Massimiliano Allegri bends, but never breaks. And then he has the cynicism (and the pinch of luck that never hurts…) to punish at every half-opportunity: a cross from Fagioli that Xhaka sends into his goal in the added time of the first half, in the only corner against the 11 beaten by the opponents , then a foray by Iling Junior at the end of the second, with another deflection, this time by Holding. See also World Cup, Brazil in retreat at the Continassa in Turin: and three bianconeri will be the hosts

HELLO SINISA — Allegri must not only give up Juve’s protagonists in the World Cup (including all those eliminated), but also Pogba, Chiesa, Bonucci, Cuadrado, De Sciglio and Kaio Jorge. The formation is a naturally improvised puzzle, with the launch from 1′ in the center of Riccio’s defence, to the right of Barbieri and in the middle of Barrenechea. Ramsdale, White, Partey and Xhaka are already on the field at Arsenal, returning from the adventure in Qatar. Before the kick-off, a warm greeting from the Emirates to Sinisa Mihajlovic, immortalized on the stadium scoreboard.

ARTETA BALL — After 45 seconds the Gunners let the hint of the match be understood, when Nelson flies off taking advantage of a hole from Gatti and almost unlocks the match immediately: shot wide by a whisker at the near post. On 10′ Vieira tests the reflexes of the excellent Perin with a slap on the fly. In the 25th minute Juve first ring: Miretti’s left foot in a well-controlled turn from Ramsdale. In the 34th minute, double thrill for the Juventus goal: first Nketiah scores after a faulty clearance by Rugani, but in an offside position; then the same Gunners striker – served by a clumsy back pass from Miretti – hit the post face to face with the goalkeeper. It seems like a written game, with Juve botched and staggering, but Allegri has long maintained that the mentality of the group has changed and, once again, the facts prove him right. Also because, as the coach from Livorno would say, Arsenal play a bit too much. So in the 46th minute, after a first half of absolute English domination, here’s the lady’s tail shot: on the first corner conquered, Fagioli puts a cut ball into the area that Xhaka headers incredibly turns behind Ramsdale. See also Juve project: with Pogba, Di Maria and Kostic experience and quality to win immediately

I’M BACK ILING — The canvas goes on even in the second half, with Arsenal who, however, slowly lose the push necessary to grab the equalizer as the minutes go by. He would even succeed in the scrum, but the referee Coote, one with a not so easy whistle (ask Kean “mistreated” by Gabriel on several occasions), cancels for a foul on the young Riccio (his performance is very positive). The many changes help to make the game fragmented. Iling Junior and Aké meet again, while Fagioli sends a shiver down Ramsdale’s spine with a nice shot from outside. Juve suffers, grits its teeth on the London corner collection, with Pinsoglio taking his slice of glory and unbeaten run. And then, again in the 46th minute, again with the complicity of an unfortunate touch by an opponent (Holding) and this time thanks to the panic sown by Iling Jr, the Allegri band doubles. The men have changed, there was an earthquake in the club, but on the pitch everything remains the same: Juve didn’t concede a goal and won, even in a friendly match. See also China Suarez sends a message to Icardi after the interview: "I would have liked that ..."

