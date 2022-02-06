TURIN. Immediately in the sign of Vlahovic and Zakaria. The new arrivals in January enchant their debut in black and white and put their stamp on the Allianz Arena with which Juventus beat Verona 2-0, climbing to fourth place in the league. There could not have been a better combination for the Lady who returns to breathe the scent of the Champions area thanks to the two new entries purchased to mark the turning point after a disastrous first part of the season and return to regain a place among the greats.

Vlahovic first unlocks it in the 13th minute with a splendid lob on an even more virtuous assist than Dybala and then the Swiss Zakaria, ex Borussia Monchengdalbach, takes advantage of an illuminating pass from Morata to sign the double. The offensive trident with the Serbian Morata and Dybala seems to work wonderfully and sends a loud and clear message to the championship, Juve are more alive than ever and now that they have put the arrow on Atalanta, taking fourth place they intend to go again above. For Verona a knockout that breaks a positive streak that lasted for four games. But the former Tudor has little to blame. His team, after the first half at 100 per hour for the bianconeri, at the beginning of the second half had the strength and courage to try to reopen the match and then be punished on the counterattack.

The euphoria of the fans at the entrance of the new buyers immediately creates an electric and highly anticipated atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium. The first Juventus games are dictated by frenzy and imprecision. There is too much desire to immediately affect the match and the words of Allegri’s eve immediately come to mind when he spoke of the risk of going over the top. After the blind fury, Juventus began to build a game with order and speed. Vlahovic’s first conclusion at the end of an action started by a heel strike by Dybala. The Serbian attacks the space with aggression and power and engages Montipò from outside the area with a violent right-footed shot from the edge. It is the prelude to the goal that Vlahovic achieves in the 13th minute with a delicious lob on a perfect pitch by the Argentine served to the Serbian. The Allianz Stadium trembles for the first goal of the new Juventus hero who continues to push and seek the banks of his teammates, putting all his power and physicality on the field. It is a practical, dynamic and concentrated Juve, the maneuver struggles a bit due to the attitude of Verona but the spirit is combative. Vlahovic appears unstoppable, in the 27th minute he is knocked down by Gunther but the referee Massimi does not grant the penalty considering the crossing of legs that causes the attacker’s fall to be irrelevant. The trident stings and is poisonous. At 37 ‘a choral action of the three tenors is born with Djabala serving Morata who supports in front of goal for Vlahovic who spreads his foot too much in the race and puts the ball away from the post.

In the second half Juventus retreated and slowed down, Verona took courage, appeared more enterprising and became dangerous by committing Chiellini and De Ligt to fundamental interventions to stem the thrusts of Lazovic, the most brilliant of the Scala family. The Juventus captain tries to keep the rearguard tight and compact, suffers a backlash in the neck when intervening in the area but recovers and stays on the field also because the pressure of Verona increases. In fact, Juventus struggles, is unglued in the departments but relies on the counterattack from the speed of Morata who after a thirty-meter gallop serves a splendid ball for Zakaria who in front of Montipò right does not fail for the doubling signed by the two new signings in January. Juve now travels freely. Dybala gets a dry shot rejected after a heel from Danilo (among the best), then it is Rabiot who once again commits Montipò with an open hand save. By spirit and will, Allegri had the answers he expected, and this is demonstrated by the face of Dybala who does not willingly accept the substitution in the 75th minute for Cuadrado, a sign of how strong the desire is to influence this Juventus that appears to be regenerated. with his new purchases.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS