The Premier big names active on the two jewels of Max Allegri: the bianconeri listen to the offers, but zero discounts

Filippo Cornacchia and Marco Guidi

The meeting with Massimiliano Allegri on Monday, the chat with Dusan Vlahovic at Continassa and the blitz in England in the last few hours. Juventus changes gears and flies to London, the negotiating lounge of the rich Premier League. First international mission together for the manager Cristiano Giuntoli and for the sports director Giovanni Manna, the new market couple of the Lady. The head of the black and white technical area and his enterprising right-hand man broke the hesitation after the contacts of the last few days. Various appointments for Giuntoli and Manna. The two managers wanted to personally verify the concreteness of the interests for the jewels of the house Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa (but also watch out for Bremer) and for the players considered redundant such as Denis Zakaria (West Ham always in the running), Weston McKennie ( Brighton and Aston Villa) and Arthur (Wolverhampton).

Surprises in store — The central field, according to the drafts from across the Channel, is represented by Chelsea. In June, before Giuntoli took office at Continassa, Manna began to weave the web with the Stamford Bridge club. Since the summit of the last few weeks, new contacts have followed, increasingly frequent. Chelsea are serious about Vlahovic. And above all he continues to propose to the bianconeri Romelu Lukaku, betrothed to Inter but always in Massimiliano Allegri’s dreams. If Chelsea pushes to widen the table and set up a rich barter, Juventus does not discard the idea of ​​monetizing Vlahovic’s farewell in the best possible way. Dusan, in the plans of the Blues, can represent the nine of the future since the Belgian wants to return to the Nerazzurri at all costs. Giuntoli and Manna, after speaking with Vlahovic after returning from vacation, do not make any discounts. No less than 60-70 million plus bonuses, with the possibility of inserting the young Cesare Casadei as a counterpart or simply on loan. Also because Chelsea is not the only team buzzing around the 23-year-old former Fiorentina player. Also in London, Tottenham is on the lookout, which is grappling with the Harry Kane case. The striker of the English national team is courted by Bayern and Real Madrid. But in the last few hours, Paris Saint Germain has also awakened on Vlahovic. Partly because Mbappé’s stomach ache hasn’t subsided and partly because Napoli’s requests for Osimhen are considered expensive even for the super-rich Parisians. PSG are evaluating several attackers before sinking the blow. Anything can happen. In the event of the sale of DV9, Continassa has different ideas: from Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta, but there is strong competition from Manchester United) to Jonathan David (Lille, but there is also Napoli) up to Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham, on which Roma have been working for some time, with the decisive preference of the striker himself. See also Dibu Martínez confessed how many Messi shirts the national team's props put together in each game

London Calling — Not just Vlahovic. In England, traffic around Federico Chiesa is also reported to be growing, expected at the Continassa on Monday. The son of art doesn’t seem too convinced of the Aston Villa option, but he is far from indifferent to the court of Newcastle and Liverpool. The bianconeri of new signing Sandro Tonali are waiting to free up the place for Chiesa with the exit of Saint Maximin. At Anfield, however, they begin to fear Saudi Arabia’s advance on Momo Salah. And Frederick can become the heir to the Egyptian. There are many speeches and also for this reason, after the work under the radar of the entourage of Chiesa, the couple Giuntoli-Manna wanted to personally verify the state of the interests. For the eventual post-Church match, the Bianconeri are evaluating Domenico Berardi (also targeted by Lazio) and some emerging talents, such as Betis’ Luiz Henrique. See also Latest news and rumors of Liga MX signings

Bremer and Mavropanos — In England, the name of Gleison Bremer (Tottenham and Manchester United) also remains popular, but both Allegri, Giuntoli and Manna would prefer not to sacrifice so as not to have to completely revolutionize the defence. But never like this year, nothing can be excluded. Thus Konstantinos Mavropanos, 25-year-old from Stuttgart with a past in Arsenal and whom many in Greece compare to the young Kostas Manolas, ended up on the black and white radar.