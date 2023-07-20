Sell ​​well and buy better. The formula with which Juventus will experience the second half of the market applies to all roles and a little less for the right wing after Juan Cuadrado’s free transfer farewell (freshly transferred to Inter) and Mattia De Sciglio’s ligament injury, expected on the pitch only between December and January. For all these reasons, the Bianconeri’s first signing for 2023-24 was Timothy Weah, the son of Milan’s former Ballon d’Or, and today the US international who arrived from Lille will be officially presented. However, in the plans of the transfer couple Giuntoli-Manna the intention to double the reinforcements on the right wing resists. After a careful casting, Juventus decided a few weeks ago to break the delay for Emil Holm, the 23-year-old Swedish pendulum relegated to Serie B with Spezia. At Continassa, before sinking, they would like to monetize the farewell of some redundancies. But in the meantime the Juve-Spezia speeches are advancing quickly. On Tuesday Giuntoli and Manna also met Eduardo Macia, the Ligurian market man, during the various Milanese summits. Juventus and Spezia are also evaluating the possibility of expanding the table by including some young players from the Next Gen in the negotiation. Evaluations are underway, the two clubs will meet again shortly. Inter’s departure from the scene, which has bet on Cuadrado, strengthens Giuntoli’s position on Holm. At least in Italy, given that West Ham and Brighton remain vigilant in England.