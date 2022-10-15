The bianconeri return to victory thanks to the Serbian striker: his the decisive goal in the 74th minute

Juventus gets up on the night of the derby and Allegri can take a good breath of oxygen. Toro stumbles on one of the most heartfelt evenings by their fans, but can console themselves by thinking back to having played an equal derby. To decide is the paw a quarter of an hour from the end of Vlahovic, it is his first goal against the grenade with the black and white shirt. Juventus wins for the first time this season thanks to a second half in which they have clearly raised the pace, after a first part of the challenge slightly more oriented towards Taurus.

ON THE THREAD OF NERVES – There is a nice atmosphere at the Olimpico Grande Torino, it fills the veins and thoughts with adrenaline. The derby always carries an extra meaning, but this time it has a different weight for the moment crossed by both teams in the championship. Toro has a craving to confirm themselves as handsome and this time also effective (in the field with Vlasic false nine), Juve has an incredible need to get out of the deep crisis (Vlahovic-Kean the two strikers). In the first half the specific weight of the match ends up increasing the competitive rate, making the game often run on the edge of the nerves. The consequence is that technical errors are just around the corner, on both sides, but all in all they balance each other out by bringing a derby in terms of balance to the interval. See also Colombia: these are the options to win in Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico

TRIPLE MILINKOVIC – In the first part, Toro has the merit of being, often, more compact and of making the Cuadrado-Danilo pair shiver on the Juventus right flank. He is expecting an arrembante Juve and full of character, instead for large sections of the first fraction he almost seems to want to give the ball to the grenade and play waiting. The first pitch, after 14 ‘, is from Miranchuk (central). Toro scares Juve with a fireball from Lukic (23 ‘, tall). Radonjic’s gusts could be Juric’s extra weapon, and in the 32nd minute the Serbian also added the exhaust to the race: but the shot is on the scoreboards. And Juventus? Up to half an hour confirms the difficulties of the moment, comes out at a distance. Up front, a harmless left from Vlahovic (32 ‘) is the first attempt towards Milinkovic. Two minutes later, from a technical error in support of Rodriguez, the first and most tempting opportunity arises: Milinkovic finds himself face to face with Vlahovic (served by Cuadrado) and is very good at remaining standing, closing the mirror with an excellent positioning of the body. Vanya also punches the insidious conclusions of Locatelli and Rabiot. Zero to zero at the interval. See also Sinisa always on the pitch to push Bologna. Saputo raises the bar

THE TEAR OF VLAHOVIC – When we start again, Juve immediately raises the pace and tries to crush Juric’s team in their lair. A desperate rescue from Djidji is needed to prevent Rabiot from coming face to face with Milinkovic (4 ‘). Sixty seconds later Milinkovic spreads his right hand and goes to pick up the ball kicked by Locatelli at the intersection. The Bull remains anchored to the game, even if by now he has lowered the pressure, and the race takes off in terms of emotions. The grenades react first with Vlasic (13 ‘), a placed shot intercepted by Szczesny, then with Lazaro (14’), an effective foray into the corner. Allegri eats his jacket when he sees Kean (17 ‘) devouring a goal already scored, on the development of a counterattack, on an assist from Kostic. Juric’s first move arrives at 25 ‘of the second half: in Pellegri instead of Radonjic. Allegri responds with Milik for Kean. The good ball falls on the feet of Miranchuk (27 ‘): the Russian shoots high, missing a penalty in motion. Shortly after, Milinkovic intercepts a header from Vlahovic in the corner. On the developments, Danilo’s tower, Vlahovic appears behind Aina and at 29 ‘of the second half unlocks the derby. And he decides it. See also Series A: Juventus, round business for Fiorentina

