If it won’t be a revolution, we won’t miss it. One of the few current certainties at Juve is in fact that the squad will undergo several changes, certainly in terms of outgoing, perhaps some even incoming. But in the meantime it is already possible to divide the squad into three blocks: who goes, who stays, and who is in the balance, with relative names that are pigeonholed into the various columns.

There are two safe starters and they are fresh world champions. A very simple riddle: it is about Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the first out of contract, the other on loan from PSG. If for the first there had been some glimmer in the direction of renewal a couple of months ago, for the second the matter was already in the archives from the elimination from the Champions League. The two Argentinians were disappointed: Fideo should have been the extra man at least in inside-out matches, the playmaker had started among those predestined for a starting shirt. And instead it ended up that Di Maria only met (intra) after the World Cup, in any case being decisive on rare occasions, his compatriot has always been among those who didn't arrive. Moreover, their exit will considerably lighten the black and white coffers: overall their gross wages amount to around 17 million. Not to mention the four Premier loans due to return (Kulusevski, McKennie, Arthur and Zakaria), plus Luca Pellegrini: Juve will do everything to find them new destinations. Separate discussion for Rabiot: Allegri would like to keep him, but the Frenchman's contract is about to expire and he wants to play in the Champions League, so adieu.

Who stays — Among those who are sure to return to the start of next season wearing the black and white jersey are the captains Bonucci and Danilo and the newly renewed Alex Sandro, almost as a counterweight to the young side of the team, with Locatelli and friends, i.e. the posts 2000 Fagioli and Miretti in pole position. They are joined by the trio that arrived last summer and largely in the saddle, made up of Gatti, Bremer and Kostic and the pair of goalkeepers Perin and Pinsoglio. A much discussed but strong profile of a contract that binds him to Juve until 2026 is that of Paul Pogba: he is the highest paid of the squad (10.48 gross), he missed the whole season and is still injured. A series of conditions that make him non-transferable, even if Juve decides to give up the former world champion.

There are many who have their foot in suspense, ready to be sacrificed for the sake of the company's financial statements if the right offer arrives, in view of a season without the Champions League and without the Europa League. Starting with Vlahovic, who is the player with the most suitors, including the Bundesliga and Premier League. But he won't leave for less than 80 million. Even Chiesa, despite a season of post-surgery convalescence, still boasts admirers in Europe too and therefore cannot have rock-solid certainties. To stay on the subject of strikers, if a good buyer were revealed for Kean, Juve would not keep him, while Milik is still not certain of being redeemed (from Marseille, for 7 million). Other potentially hot names are those of Szczesny, who has a salary of 12 million gross, but above all a highly reliable deputy, Perin (and a salary equal to a third) who would not force Juve to make new, heavy signings. Others uncertain? Also on track are the names of Iling, who has a market in the Premier League, Rugani, who has found little space this year and has a gross salary of around 6.5 million, and Cuadrado, who is expiring but could also renew.

June 5, 2023

