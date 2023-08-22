Without Europe, with Italy as the only goal: it is natural, almost mandatory, to nominate Juve for the Scudetto. The victory in Udine added another element, the conversion of Massimiliano Allegri to aggressive and constructive football. Allegri’s trajectory is curious. Allegri was born as a “game player” coach, under the wing of Giovanni Galeone. Just at Udinese, in 2006-07, he acted as assistant to the maestro, in a semi-clandestine form. He had been sacked by Grosseto and could not have worked for another club in the same season, and it is no coincidence that they disqualified him. Galeone was a disheveled and pleasure-loving coach, almost disinterested in the defensive phase, our Zeman. Allegri could have been his clone, but at a certain point, between Milan and Juve, he veered towards pragmatism, first tempered and intelligent, then exasperated and annoying. The cheerful Juve of the two Champions League finals played useful and beautiful football, combining practice and aesthetics. Last season’s cheerful Juve was unwatchable, convoluted, and it’s not worth justifying yourself with the judicial vicissitudes and the penalty.