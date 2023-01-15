A huge figure for two fourth places in previous seasons and -10 from Naples leaders in the current standings

An expense of 425 million euros in three years only for the cards of the players purchased, not counting bonuses and salaries. And all for two fourth places and -10 from Naples leaders in the current standings. Juventus’ last three markets, profoundly different from each other, however, have one thing in common: results well below expectations. Of course, the Juventus club has also sold (and often well) illustrious names (from CR7 to De Ligt, via Bentancur and Kulusevski) and the amount of wages since Ronaldo’s departure has dropped, but it is clear that if we parameterize what Exor unstitched with the expenses of Milan champion of Italy or Napoli first in the standings, something is not right. From autumn 2020 to today, Juve have only put two trophies on the bulletin board, the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup won by Pirlo in 2021. See also F1 | Abu Dhabi test, Day 2: the surprise is Shwartzman

YOUTH PROJECT — Just the flash promotion from the U23 bench to the first team of the former director had led the club to focus on young players, Chiesa, McKennie and Kulusevski in primis, the latter bought the previous January from Atalanta and then left on loan for six months at Parma. The most important expense, however, is the daughter of the well-known need to make capital gains: 72 million for Arthur, linked to the 60 million incoming for Pjanic at Barcelona. Capital gains and young players were also the basis of the winter transfer market (Rovella from Genoa) and, in part, of the first session after the return of Massimiliano Allegri: Locatelli, Kean, Kaio Jorge.

THE THOUGHT OF MAX — In January 2022 Juve placed the Vlahovic bang (70 million plus 11.6 in ancillary charges), but also gave up Kulusevski and Bentancur. It was, however, in the last summer that, also thanks to Allegri’s push, the company decidedly changed its line. Via De Ligt, here is Bremer, but the arrivals of Kostic, Milik, Pogba, Di Maria and Paredes were certainly not a tribute to the green line. Juve, in the idea of ​​their coach and Agnelli, had to go back to winning immediately. Without waiting for the growth of young people. The field is telling a completely different story, with Allegri who, ironically, often had to rely on Miretti, Fagioli, Kean or Iling jr to straighten out the season and deal with injuries. And between the elimination from the Champions League and the distance from the top of the league, winning remains tremendously complicated. See also Pogba, the holidays in the snow infuriate Juventus fans: "Go train"

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 00:14)

