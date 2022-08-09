Ajax would like to get rid of Mohamad IhattarenDutch midfielder on loan from Juventus. The reason? Ties to the mafia. The news comes from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraafwhich explains how – due to threats and intimidation from the criminal world – the player’s stay in Amsterdam is nearing the end.

SOCIAL DISCLAIMER – Just a few days ago, Ihattaren had broken his silence on social media to deny the news reported by the Dutch newspaper, according to which the player has received serious threats from a criminal group with which he has close ties. John Van den Heuvelformer police officer and crime reporter for the De Telegraafhas explained: “He is very close to criminals. This does not mean that he himself commits criminal acts, but the line is very fine.”. The same reporter later revealed that police officers observed that in the neighborhood of Ihattaren and his family are people with a criminal record, adding that the Ajax midfielder has visited criminals in prison.

NO WITHDRAWAL – Furthermore, in July, Ihattaren missed the preseason retreat in Austria Ajax, due to threats from criminal elements. The club and the police agreed that the player would live anonymously, staying away from club facilities and avoiding public appearances as much as possible. At the beginning of August, Ihattaren he then started an individual training program to get back in shape. L‘Ajax then entered into a dialogue with the player but was not assigned a number for next season. So the news given by the De Telegraafaccording to which “Ajax are doing everything possible to break the contract on 31 December, when the loan from Juventus ends”.