Freiburg equalized, or rather not: in the 62nd minute Holer scored, but the referee, the Greek Tasos Sidiropoulos, after a goal check and a goal review, annulled the goal that would have sanctioned the 1-1. The reason? A handball by Ginter, who was in the black and white area and whose intervention was decisive. In fact, the images showed an evident touch by the German defender’s hand, whose ball flick became an assist for Holer. Until the final judgment of the referee, who canceled.