Fourth win in a row in Serie A for Juve, who overtake Inter short-nosed and overtake them in the standings. The 2-0 final in fact gives Allegri’s team not only overtaking Inter, but also fifth place arm in arm with Roma. Rabiot’s goal in the 52nd minute is followed by the doubling of Fagioli in the 84th minute: in both cases the assists are signed by Kostic. In the 63rd minute Danilo had also scored, a goal not validated by the Var due to a handball by the Brazilian.