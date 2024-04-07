Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 in the match valid for the 31st matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A, emerges from the crisis and resumes the path towards the Champions League. The team coached by Allegri, with their second victory in the last 10 days, prevailed with Gatti's goal and returned to the success that had been missing since 25 February. The 1-0 given to the Viola allows the Bianconeri to rise to 62 points and extend their lead over Bologna, fourth on 58, to 4 points. Fiorentina remains at 43 points, mid-table.

The match

Juve starts with their foot on the accelerator and breaks through immediately: Gatti's goal and McKennie's goal, but the goal is canceled due to the irregular position of the American midfielder. The hosts persisted and scored in the 12th minute. Gatti hits the crossbar, Vlahovic pounces on the ball and deflects it into the net, but Bremer is there and actively participates in the action and is reported offside: no goal, VAR keeps the 0-0. In the 21st minute Juve's goal arrives and this time it counts. Bremer, from a corner, finds time for the header and hits the post. Gatti, who played as a striker in the first half, was the first to swoop on the ball for the tap-in: 1-0, with the approval of the VAR. Fiorentina failed to react and took another risk in the 32nd minute. McKennie, again, takes on the role of prompter and offers Vlahovic the ball to put into the net. For the third time the red light comes from the VAR: McKennie is still beyond the line of the Viola defenders, another goal disallowed.

Fiorentina, almost a sparring partner in the first half, tried to get into the game in the second half. The Viola manage possession of the ball but struggle to find openings. In the 55th minute Szczesny had to make his first save of the evening, but Barak's conclusion was a call. On the other hand, Terracciano's goal was in great danger in the 56th minute: Kostic's left-footed shot, Milenkovic deflected and came close to scoring an own goal. Compared to the first half, Juve are more cautious. The Bianconeri try to take advantage of Fiorentina's amnesia, who in the 65th minute get themselves into trouble due to an error by Kayode: Vlahovic loses time to hit the net and the opportunity fades. The Viola pressed and in the 74th minute they came very close to equalising. Gonzalez shoots, Szczesny gets his hand in and the ball ends up on the crossbar.

The teams stretch at the end of the match. Fiorentina attempts the final assault and collects a series of corner kicks. Juve trembles, defends itself and resists until the final whistle: Allegri wins again.