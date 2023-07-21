Federico Gatti on the pitch with the number 4: after Kostic Juventus announces another change for the 2023/24 season

After Philip Kostic (from shirt number 21 to 11), now it’s Federico Gatti’s turn. Juve – after some indiscretion leaked out in recent days – has announced another one change.

Arrived from Frosinoneafter his first year at Juventus, the defender class of ’95 from next season will go from 15 to number 4, in the past it was the turn of Barzagli, Torricelli, Cabrini, Montero and Conte to name a few. 21 appearances as a starter this season, to which are also added 2 goals arrived in the Europa League.

The last one to have worn it was from the Dutch De Ligt (now at Bayern Munich) in black and white from 2019 to 2022. The official announcement came with a post published on his profile Instagram from the Juventus:

July 20 – 3.34pm

