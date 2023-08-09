The “dedication” is signed Curva Sud and was displayed outside the Allianz Stadium
There is more and more tension over the possible arrival of Lukaku in the black and white shirt. Tonight some Juventus fans displayed a banner in Turin outside the Allianz Stadium: “Lukaku will stay in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper”. The reference is obviously to the goal “saved” in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter.
